Tuesday Sports Headlines

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam over the Green Monster and the Boston Red Sox finished April with their most wins ever by beating the Kansas City Royals 10-6. Mitch Moreland hit a solo homer and had three hits along with Bogaerts for the Red Sox, who posted their 19th victory in April.

BOSTON (AP) — Royals slugger Mike Moustakas has left Kansas City’s game against the Boston Red Sox after getting hit by a pitch in the first inning. The team says X-rays were negative and Moustakas has a bruised right forearm.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Robert Morris guard Dachon Burke is transferring to Nebraska. He will have two seasons of eligibility after sitting out this coming season. Burke picked the Cornhuskers over St. John’s, Pittsburgh and Marquette. He was a second-team All-Northeast Conference pick last season. He averaged better than 17 points a game and led the NEC with 2.1 steals per game.

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma State has exceeded expectations in the Big 12. Conference coaches picked the Cowboys to finish sixth. They sit in first place to start the week after sweeping a three-game series against rival Oklahoma. The Cowboys have won seven straight games and 16 of 20 since opening Big 12 play with a series loss to Texas. They play at Iowa this weekend and finish the Big 12 schedule with three games at Baylor and three at home against Texas Tech.

National Headlines

BOSTON (AP) — Terry Rozier poured in 29 points and the Boston Celtics took Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series by topping Philadelphia, 117-101. Rookie Jayson Tatum finished with 28 points and Al Horford added 26 for the Celts. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) scored 31 points with 13 rebounds for the 76ers, who play Game 2 Thursday in Boston.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen (STEH’-fehn) Curry is expected to return from a left knee injury to play in Game 2 of the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals tonight against New Orleans. Coach Steve Kerr is listing the two-time MVP as probable with the idea that he’s a go as long as no issues arise in the morning shootaround or before the game. Kerr didn’t say whether Curry would start or come off the bench, but he won’t have a minutes restriction.

UNDATED (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights own a 2-1 lead in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, while the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins are tied at a game apiece. The Knights squandered a 3-1 lead in the third period before beating San Jose, 4-3 on William Karlsson’s goal 8:17 in overtime. Brayden Point provided an empty-net goal and three assists in the Lightning’s 4-2 win over Boston.

PHOENIX (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop Corey Seager will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the season. The 2016 NL Rookie of the Year was hitting .267 with two home runs and 13 RBIs this season. It’s a major blow to the Dodgers, who are off to a 12-16 start and are eight games behind the NL West-leading Arizona Diamondbacks.

UNDATED (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed cornerback Terence Newman, bringing the NFL’s oldest active defensive player back for a 16th season that will begin five days after he turns 40. Newman has played the last three years with the Vikings following three seasons with Cincinnati and nine with Dallas. His 42 career interceptions are the most among active players in the league.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 7 Texas 5

Final Boston 10 Kansas City 6

Final Tampa Bay 3 Detroit 2

Final Toronto 7 Minnesota 5

Final Houston 2 N-Y Yankees 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 3 Colorado 2

Final Washington 3 Pittsburgh 2

Final Milwaukee 6 Cincinnati 5

Final Miami 8 Philadelphia 4

Final Arizona 8 L-A Dodgers 5

Final San Francisco 6 San Diego 5

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 117 Philadelphia 101

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Tampa Bay 4 Boston 2

Final OT Vegas 4 San Jose 3