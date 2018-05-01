Taking it slow in identifying future school needs

SJCF Architecture and USD 428 in Great Bend are taking things slowly as they determine what the school district’s needs are and what the community is willing to support. SJCF was hired by USD 428 to examine the school district and make proposals for potential changes, construction, and bond issues.

Superintendent Khris Thexon says SJCF met with site councils from the five elementary schools and Great Bend High School last week to go over suggestions and requests.

The Great Bend Middle School site council and support staff will meet with the architect for the second time this week. The groups aim to identify strengths and weaknesses and learn what the needs for the future should include.

Thoughts of moving 6th grade to the Middle School, adding more preschool classes, and increasing safety have been brought up by the USD 428 Board of Education and community members.

The next community group meeting is May 10 at the Middle School and then again May 31 at Riley Elementary School.