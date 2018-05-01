Sheriff: I-70 traffic stop leads to 29 pounds of pot

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop.

On Monday, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputy with the Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling eastbound on I-70 near Wanamaker Road for a lane change violation, according to Deputy Shayna Anderson.

Through the investigation deputies found approximately 29 pounds of marijuana and a loaded handgun in the vehicle. They also found approximately $3700 in cash in the vehicle and on the driver, according to Anderson.

Deputies booked the driver Jeremy E. Sprague, 39, of Oregon into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the felony charge of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.