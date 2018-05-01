Police work to identify shoplifting suspect who shot Menards employee

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the shooting of a Menard’s employee

Just before 5p.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting call at Menards in the 3600 block of North Maize Road in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. Offices located a 34-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Investigators learned the victim, a store loss prevention officer, observed an unknown man and woman in the store. The suspects exited the business carrying a home surveillance system they had not paid for.

The victim contacted the suspects outside the business and the man brandished a handgun and fired one shot striking the victim in the abdomen.

Both suspects got into a Black Mercedes Wagon with a Montana license plate and left southbound through the parking lot.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, treated, and released.

The first suspect is identified as in his 20’s, 5-foot-10, thin build wearing a white sleeve length shirt with gray sleeves, gray shorts, and black ball cap.

The second suspect is identified as a white female in her 20’s, 5-foot-5, 175 pounds, wearing a black sports bra type top and black shorts.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspects or who has any additional information on this case please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.