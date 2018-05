MAY 1, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: CHAIN LINK GATES 4′, PRESSURE TANK, 2 FLIP PHONES. 786-1945

FOR SALE: 6′ DOG PEN W/2 GATES 10X20X6. 282-0027

FOR SALE: 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES, 24/5/32 WANTED: TIRES 245/75/16 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: 2002 HARLEY DAVIDSON WIDE GLIDE, 2007 DODGE RAM PU 4WD W/TOPPER/BED LINER/TOWING PKG., SOCKETS. 282-1293

FOR SALE: 1983 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS, 22 RUGER PISTOL, 2 RIDING MOWERS. 352-0820

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, TURTLE DOVES, COCKATIELS, EGGS. 792-7074

FOR SALE: UTILITY BED, TRI-STAND. 791-7841

FOR SALE: 4000 WATT ONAN GENERATOR. 257-8736

FOR SALE: NEW HOLLAND SKID STEER LOADER, VOLKSWAGEN DUNE BUGGY. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: TANNING BED, 2005 DODGE DURANGO SUV. 792-9414

FOR SALE: GLASS TOP OUTDOOR TABLE W/5 CHAIRS. 793-7285 AFTER 5

WANTED: USED CARPET. 785-658-5704

FOR SALE: OVERSIZE SLIDE-IN CAMPER W/2 JACKS W/AIR, CLOTHES DRYER, 2 GOODYEAR WRANGLER TIRES 235/85/R16 211 5TH ST. 639-1770

FOR SALE: DINING TABLE W/LEAVE/6 CHAIRS, 3PC FULL SIZE BEDROOM SET, FRAME. 792-2272 OR 587-3763

FOR SALE: 1993 BUICK RIVIERA W/LEATHER/LOADED/UPDATES. 491-1570

FOR SALE: PRECIOUS MOMENTS CAKE TOPPER, GARTERS AND MANY WEDDING DECORATING ITEMS. 793-6556

FOR SALE: 1990 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU 4WD. 639-1889

FOR SALE: CASE IH 8840 SELF-PROPELLED SWATHER W/16″ HEAD. 794-2121

FOR SALE: 2 DIRT MOVERS FOR A TRACTOR, SEVERAL CANS R12 FREON. 653-4913

WANTED: SOMEONE WHO DOES ALTERATIONS. 793-0867

FOR SALE: 2001 CHEVY VENTURE VAN W/ISSUES. 639-4660

FOR SALE: MEDICINE CABINET. WANTED: CURTAINS, BICYCLE FOR SALE IN ELLINWOOD ALL CITY GARAGE SALE. 617-3505

WANTED: STORM WINDOWS 36X50 282-4917

FOR SALE: FRESH ASPARAGUS AT CAIN CITY ORCHARD. CUSTOMERS CAN PURCHASE PRE-PICKED OR PICK YOUR OWN. BUSINESS HOURS ARE 2P UNTIL DUSK ON MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AND 9AM UNTIL DUSK ON SATURDAYS. CLOSED ON SUNDAYS. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 562-3498

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING HAVE A GREAT DAY.