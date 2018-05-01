Kansas house destroyed in suspected arson fire

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in rural Saline County.

Just after 11:30p.m. Sunday fire crews responded to the fire in the vacant home in the 1100 Block of South Holmes Road, according to Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The home was destroyed and crews also had to battle the fire that spread to trees on the property, according to Soldan.

There were no injuries reported. Soldan believes the cause of the fire is suspicious and they are working with the homeowner to determine an estimated dollar loss.