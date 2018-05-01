Kan. man serving life in ex-wife’s killing wants DNA retested

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man serving a life sentence in the 2000 strangulation death of his ex-wife wants DNA evidence retested.

A Reno County judge will take up Trevor Corbett’s request Friday. A University of Kansas School of Law School clinic filed the motion on Corbett’s behalf.

Corbett, now 44, was convicted in 2003 of first-degree murder in the death of Crystal Casey. He’s maintained his innocence.

Experts testified at his trial that a DNA swab from Casey’s elbow matched Corbett’s. But although none of Corbett’s DNA was on the victim’s neck, an unknown male’s was. The prosecutor speculated that the neck swab DNA could’ve come from a paramedic, though none were tested and all wore gloves.

Another of Casey’s ex-husband was initially identified as a suspect.