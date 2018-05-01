Kan. man forced to disrobe before being shot behind church

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man was abducted and ordered to take off his clothes before being shot in the leg and left behind a Wichita church.

The man was rushed Monday night to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Lt. Wendell Nicholson says the victim was forced into a sport utility vehicle at gunpoint after meeting other people for a “transaction.”

Nicholson says the man then was made to strip as he was driven around. After the SUV’s driver pulled up in the alley behind Iglesia Christiana Jehova-Jireh, the man was shot in the leg. The naked man then ran to the church, where people inside called police.

Police are working to determine the nature of the transaction.