Kan. Air National Guard change of command Saturday

TOPEKA – Brig. Gen. David Weishaar will be installed as assistant adjutant general – Air and commander of the Kansas Air National Guard during a change of command ceremony on Sunday, May 6. He succeeds Brig. Gen. Jay Selanders, who is retiring after 34 years of military service.

The change of command ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Hangar 662, Bay 1, Forbes Field, Topeka.

Selanders’ retirement ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. at the same location.

“It is an absolute honor to be chosen for this position by Major General Tafanelli,” said Weishaar. “I am very excited to be able to continue serving the state, nation and outstanding Airmen that we have in our two wings.”

“I am confident that Brigadier General Weishaar is absolutely the right choice to lead the nearly 2,400 men and women of the Kansas Air National Guard into the future,” said Selanders. “I look forward to his continued success as our forces continue to serve the State and Nation.”

Brig. Gen. David A. Weishaar

Brig. Gen. David A. Weishaar entered the Air Force in January 1981 as an aircraft maintenance specialist maintaining the KC-135A and R. He separated from the active duty Air Force and joined the Kansas Air National Guard in 1985.

During his career, he held various positions in the aircraft maintenance arena maintaining the F-4D, F-16A, B, C, and D, and the B-1B until his commissioning in 1996. After gaining his commission, Weishaar has held several positions in the 184th Bomb Wing, including chief, logistics plans and chief of supply. He was later chief of supply for the 184th Refueling Wing, crew commander, 299th Network Operations Security Squadron; commander, Communications Flight; commander, 127th Command and Control Squadron; commander, 299th NOSS; commander, 184th Regional Support Group; and commander, 184th Mission Support Group.

Weishaar’s military awards and decorations include the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal with six oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster, Air Force Achievement Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Kansas National Guard Meritorious Service Ribbon with one device, Kansas National Guard Commendation Ribbon with one device and the Kansas National Guard Service Medal with three devices.

Weishaar earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Friends University, Wichita. His military education includes Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Academy of Military Science, Squadron Officer School, Air Command and Staff College, Air War College, Joint Combined Warfighter School, and Leadership in Homeland Security.

Brig. Gen. Jay Selanders

Brig. Gen. Jay Selanders joined the Kansas Air National Guard in June 1984 and received his commission through the Academy of Military Science later that year as a distinguished graduate. He attended Undergraduate Pilot Training at Laughlin Air Force Base and Combat Crew Training at Castle AFB, California. Selanders flew in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, where he received the Distinguished Flying Cross for his actions in recovering a badly damaged aircraft.

Selanders has flown in support of numerous other operations, including Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Since 1993, Selanders has acted as a liaison officer for the U.S. Air Force Academy, working with high school students and counselors that are interested in the Academy and ROTC officer accession programs.

His education includes a Bachelor of Science degree, Kansas State University; Juris Doctorate, University of Kansas; a Master of Business Administration, Keller Graduate School of Management; Squadron Officer School; Air War College; and Dual Status Commander Course.

Selanders’ awards include the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valor device and three devices, Air Force Organizational Excellence Award, Combat Readiness Medal with one device, National Defense Service Medal with one device, Southwest Asia Service medal with two devices, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Nuclear Deterrence Operations Service Medal, Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Award with two devices, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with three devices, Small Arms Marksmanship Ribbon, Air Force Training Ribbon, Kuwait Liberation Medal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Liberation Medal Government of Kuwait, and the Kansas National Guard Service Ribbon with one device.