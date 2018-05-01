Great Bend High School senior selected for a 4-year full-ride scholarship

The college plans for Great Bend High School senior Aaron Clark were already mapped out by committing to play football at Emporia State University next fall. Clark now does not have to worry about paying for any of those plans.

The Rudd Foundation announced 20 winners across the state who will receive a four-year full ride scholarship. Clark says he found out he received the scholarship in January, but it was publicly announced May 1.

The scholarship program covers any remaining cost of attendance to Kansas high school seniors who qualify for a Pell Grant and attend either Emporia State, Fort Hays State University, or Wichita State University. The Rudd Scholarship covers all the tuition and fees, books and supplies, and room and board for four years.

As for Clark, he plans to major in biology education and physical education and hopes to get involved with coaching football.

The scholarship renews each year while in college if the student submits a renewal application and maintains a 3.0 GPA and is on track to graduate in four years.

After submitting his application online with his essays, Clark was one the 48 finalists for the scholarship. Clark then went to Wichita for an interview before eventually being selected.

Clark joked that his parents were especially happy because the scholarship covers food, saving them a lot of money.