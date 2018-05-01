Great Bend Post

GBRC – Stop ‘N Learn: Walk Kansas Celebration

The Great Bend Recreation Commission and the Barton County Extension Office will be hosting a free “Walk Kansas Celebration / Wise Bucks Luncheon” on Wednesday, May 9th, from Noon to 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th St.).  This fun meal will raise your awareness about making healthier food choices.  This luncheon is free of charge if you’re on a Walk Kansas Team.  If you’re not on a 2018 Walk Kansas team, you can attend for a $5.00 fee.  All participants must register for this luncheon by Friday, May 4th.  For more information and to register for the luncheon, call the Cottonwood Extension District Office at 793-1910.  The speaker for this program will be Donna Krug, Barton County FCS Agent.