Crews continue to monitor Stafford County grass fire

STAFFORD COUNTY — Fire crews continue to monitor a large grass fire in Stafford County.

Shortly after noon Monday, fire crews were dispatched to a brush/grass fire in the north part of Stafford county, according to Stafford County Fire and EMS.

When fire crews arrived on scene the fire had spread rapidly through grasses and quickly made it’s way into a large group of trees.

Crews from Seward, Hudson, St. John, and Great Bend worked the scene throughout the day. Crews from Hudson and Stafford relieved the day crews and remained on scene throughout the night to monitor hotspots and make sure the fire does not jump lines.

An acreage has not been determined at this time, however, the fire has burned close to a mile in length.

Crews from Great Bend Fire/EMS, and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in fighting the fire.