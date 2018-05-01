Cop Shop (4/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/30)
Non-Injury Accident
At 5:02 a.m. an accident was reported at W. 56 Highway & 60 Avenue.
At 7:44 a.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway & E. Barton County Road.
Fire
At 1 p.m. a fire was reported at 384 N. Washington Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 2:19 p.m. an accident was reported at 3 NW 90 Road in Hoisington.
Threats / Criminal Threats
At 2:57 p.m. threats were reported at Rosewood Services, 384 N. Washington Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/30)
Theft
At 10:25 a.m. High Call Outfitters, 4100 10th Street, reported Brittney Birzer shoplifting. NTA signed and served.
Warrant Arrest
At 11:31 a.m. Jose Castellanos was arrested at 11th Street & Odell Street.
Sick Person
At 1:15 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1306 Cherry Pl B.
Criminal Damage
At 3:19 p.m. damage to the walls in the residence at 2120 32nd Pl was reported.
Warrant Arrest
At 6:57 p.m. Gerald Martin was arrested at 721 Williams Street.
Criminal Damage
At 7:19 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 5501 9th Street 40.