Cop Shop (4/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/30)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:02 a.m. an accident was reported at W. 56 Highway & 60 Avenue.

At 7:44 a.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway & E. Barton County Road.

Fire

At 1 p.m. a fire was reported at 384 N. Washington Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:19 p.m. an accident was reported at 3 NW 90 Road in Hoisington.

Threats / Criminal Threats

At 2:57 p.m. threats were reported at Rosewood Services, 384 N. Washington Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/30)

Theft

At 10:25 a.m. High Call Outfitters, 4100 10th Street, reported Brittney Birzer shoplifting. NTA signed and served.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:31 a.m. Jose Castellanos was arrested at 11th Street & Odell Street.

Sick Person

At 1:15 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1306 Cherry Pl B.

Criminal Damage

At 3:19 p.m. damage to the walls in the residence at 2120 32nd Pl was reported.

Warrant Arrest

At 6:57 p.m. Gerald Martin was arrested at 721 Williams Street.

Criminal Damage

At 7:19 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 5501 9th Street 40.