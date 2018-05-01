Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/30)

BOOKED: Trisha Johnson of Great Bend on Central Kansas Community Corrections order for incarceration.

BOOKED: Derek Lysinger of Hoisington on a Claflin case for battery DV and criminal damage to property, bond was set at $500 C/S or 18-hour OR.

BOOKED: Roberto Castellanos of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for criminal threat and criminal trespass, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: James Burton of Ark City on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond is $1,470.75 cash only.

BOOKED: Gerald Martin of Great Bend on GBMC case for failure to appear, bond is set at $2,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Andrew Decoudres of Larned after serving sentence in full.

RELEASED: Roberto Castellanos of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for criminal threat and criminal trespass after he posted a $5,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Tyler Bittel on GBMC case with no conditions.

RELEASED: Derek Lysinger of Hoisington on a Claflin case for battery DV and criminal damage to property, posted bond through Ace Bail Bonding in the amount of $5,000.

RELEASED: John P. Lynch of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding on BTDC case for DWS and illegal tag. Posted a $926 cash bond on GBMC case for contempt of court.