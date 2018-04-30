USD 428 searching for replacements after announced resignations

As the deadline approaches to file resignations from USD 428, more names are added to the list and more teacher appointments are being made to replace the outgoing personnel.

At last Thursday’s Board of Education luncheon at Eisenhower Elementary School, the Great Bend school board approved the resignation of three teachers and three more licensed employees.

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton noted each school building continues to search to fill voids.

Teachers and staff have until early June to announce their resignations to avoid any penalties in their contracts.

Teachers Melissa Watson, Jodi Schumacher, and Anne Cook announced resignations, and licensed employees Cassie Chesney, Aaron Scott, and Catherine Thielenhaus also resigned. Scott and Thielenhaus served as psychologists at Barton County Special Services, two positions Thexton said are difficult to fill.

The school board approved appointments for six licensed teacher positions for next school year.