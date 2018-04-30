U.S. Marshals catch Kan. man wanted for alleged attempted murder

GEARY COUNTY —A fourth Kansas suspect wanted in a March 29, attempted murder case, Jeremy Breeden, Abilene, has been located just outside of Thermopolis, Wyoming by U.S. Marshals.

On March 29th at about 11:15 p.m. authorities received a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound at Motel 6, 1931 Lacy Drive, Junction City. Officers found Trenton Penn, 19, Minneapolis, Kansas who was Life-Flighted to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Police recently confirmed Penn is recovering.

Already arrested in the case were Cody Breeden, Abilene, who was located last week in Fremont, Wyoming, Morgan Fabre, Manhattan shortly after the shooting incident occurred, and Nizar El Hilali, Clay Center in late March.

According to the JCPD the allegations against Jeremy Breeden and Cody Breeden plus Nicar El Hilali included Attempted 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery while Fabre was arrested in March. A check with the Geary County Attorney’s Office revealed the charges against her include Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree, Kidnapping, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Premeditated Murder, Aggravated Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery.