Tuesday Weather

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Wednesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 80.