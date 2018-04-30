Tuesday Weather

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 80.