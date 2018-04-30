Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “United Way of Central Kansas Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include UWCK Executive Director Gaila Demel. Other guests include RSVP Director Linn Hogg who will discuss the Volunteers in Action program and Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell who will discuss the activities of the Hoisington Community on Aging.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Great Bend High School Agriculture Instructor Kevin Hoff.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P Market Rally

5P-5:30 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

5:30-9:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Boston Red Sox

9:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”