Tip from Lyft driver leads to arrest of Kan. jewelry store assault suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attempted armed robbery and have one suspect in custody.

Just before 5p.m. Saturday, police responded to an armed robbery call at Powell Jewelry in the 2400 block of north Maize Road in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 56-year-old female employee told police two unknown suspects entered the business, and one suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it at her.

The employee fled to the rear of the business and pushed the business hold up alarm in the process and was followed by one suspect who fled on foot. The second suspect also fled the business on foot.

Shortly after the attempted robbery call, a Lyft driver called 911 about an individual acting suspicious that he had picked up in the area of Powell Jewelry. This led police to the Quik Trip (QT) located at 21st and Ridge.

At the QT, police arrested a 33-year-old man and booked him into jail for three counts of aggravated assault and a felon in possession of a firearm. A handgun was also recovered.

The description of the outstanding suspect is, an unknown black male, late 20’s to 30’s, 5-foot-8, large build, black ball cap, red shirt with white long sleeves, yellow shorts, white tennis shoes with darker lower color, gold necklaces with a gold medallion.

There were no injuries, and no loss in this case.