Sheriff finds mushroom grow operation, arrests 2 at Kan. home

DICKINSON COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and weapons charges.

In February of 2018 the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) opened an investigation into the manufacturing of controlled substances at 701 E. 15t Street in Abilene, Kansas.

As a result of the investigation, Agents of the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department Drug Enforcement Unit and Deputies with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department conducted a search warrant and arrested David Millner, 43, and Krystal Millner, 27, both of Abilene.

During the search warrant three firearms, one-quarter pound of marijuana packaged for distribution, one ounce of psilocybin mushrooms, 27 psilocybin mushroom grows, four marijuana plants and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the residence.

David and Krystal Millner were arrested for two counts of Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute, Felony Possession of Drug

Paraphernalia, No Drug Tax Stamp, Child Endangerment, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Criminal Use of Weapons.

David and Krystal Millner were incarcerated in the Dickinson County Jail.