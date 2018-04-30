Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

GREAT BEND — P.D. “Bob” Smith, 89, passed away April 27, 2018, at Almost Home Assisted Living, Great Bend. He was born September 18, 1928, at Great Bend, to Chester A. and Helen (Thorp) Smith. P.D. married Mary Frances “Fritzie” Welsh June 13, 1953, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Great Bend.

P.D., a lifetime resident of Barton County, was a farmer and stockman in the Pawnee Rock area for many years, retiring in 1994. He served his country, in Germany, in the U.S. Army Air Corps, obtaining the rank of Corporal. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish, Knights of Columbus Council 862, and the American Legion Argonne Post 180, all of Great Bend. He was an 18 year board member of the Farmers Grain, Fuel and Livestock Association, past president of the Irrigators Association, past trustee of Barton Community College, and board member of the Barton County Extension office. He enjoyed his fellowship with family and friends while quail hunting, fishing and playing cards.

Survivors include; wife Fritzie, of the home; four sons, David Smith and wife Jo Ann of Great Bend, Mark Smith and wife Dayna of Great Bend, Craig Smith and wife Kari of Great Bend, and Larry Smith of Wichita; one daughter, Liz Schartz and husband Kyle of Great Bend; 17 grandchildren, Mickey Smith and wife Gina, Jon Smith and wife Shala, Kevin Smith and wife April, Kelly Jones, Kristy Drewel and husband Tommy, Brett Smith and wife Michelle, Scott Smith and wife Jill, Kami Schmidt and husband Cody, Jace Smith and wife Sarah, Cole Smith and fiancée Katelyn, Kyler Smith, Allyson Smith, Kory Smith, Jeff Ruble and wife Jessica, Tim Ruble and wife Kelsie, Tonya Martinez and husband Matt, and Trey Schartz; 29 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Lila Gilpin; and by one brother, Chester L. Smith.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, with Father Ted Stoecklein officiating. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday, April 30, at Bryant Funeral Home. A Vigil with a Knights of Columbus Rosary will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 30, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. A memorial fund has been established with Prince of Peace Parish or Almost Home, Inc., in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

