Monday Sports Headlines

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nick Kingham carried a perfect game into the seventh inning in his major league debut to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The 26-year-old rookie right-hander retired 20 straight batters before Paul DeJong singled down the left-field line with two outs in the seventh. He struck out nine and walked none.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say two people have been shot after an argument at a dining and entertainment district across from the stadium where the St. Louis Cardinals play. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that both victims were taken to a hospital after the shooting Sunday night at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis. Police say one was shot in the head and was unresponsive, and the other was struck in the thigh. The shooter fled and police did not immediately have a description of the person.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cheslor Cuthbert homered twice and drove in four runs as the Kansas City Royals won consecutive games for the first time this season, defeating the Chicago White Sox 5-4. Whit Merrifield singled home Alcides Escobar, who was hit by a pitch to leadoff the eighth inning, with the go-ahead run off Bruce Rondon (1-1).

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas decided to scrap its spring football game because of injuries on the offensive line. Coach David Beaty opted instead for a spring showcase. There is once again competition at quarterback, and shake-ups to the coaching staff should give the Jayhawks a fresh look this fall.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers were able to advance to the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals yesterday, while the Houston Rockets took Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series against Utah. LeBron James poured in 45 points in 43 minutes and Tristian Thompson added 15 points and 10 rebounds in a rare start as the Cavs outlasted the Indiana Pacers, 105-101 in Game 7 of the first-round series. James Harden dropped in 31 points and the Rockets grabbed a 64-39 halftime lead in a 112-96 rout of the Jazz.

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens says guard Jaylen Brown is doubtful for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the 76ers tonight because of a strained hamstring. Brown was injured in Game 7 of the conference quarterfinals against the Bucks. Stevens says it looks as though Brown could return later in the series.

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators have evened their respective Stanley Cup second-round series at a game apiece. Alex Ovechkin scored his seventh goal of the playoffs and Braden Holtby stopped 32 shots in the Capitals’ 4-1 win over Pittsburgh. The Predators pulled out a 5-4 victory against Winnipeg on Kevin Fiala’s goal 5:37 into double-overtime.

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy won the Zurich Classic yesterday by closing with a bogey-free 5-under 67 in alternate-shot play. Horschel became a two-time winner at TPC Louisiana, five years after taking the Zurich Classic as a single-player format. Horschel and Piercy surged into the lead with birdies on the 10th and 11th holes and held off Jason Dufner and Pat Perez by a stroke.

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Joey Logano has won at Talladega Superspeedway for the third time. Logano held off Kurt Busch on the last lap for his first win since last April at Richmond. But that time his car failed inspection, costing him a shot at the playoffs. He was the only Team Penske to make it through a late 14-car accident without damage. Logano was followed by Busch, Chase Elliott and pole sitter Kevin Harvick.

Scoreboard

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 8 Minnesota 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3

Final Baltimore 5 Detroit 3

Final Toronto 7 Texas 2

Final Seattle 10 Cleveland 4

Final Houston 8 Oakland 4

Final Kansas City 5 Chi White Sox 4

Final N-Y Yankees 2 L-A Angels 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 3 Colorado 0

Final Atlanta 10 Philadelphia 1

Final Washington 3 Arizona 1

Final Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 0

Final Chi Cubs 2 Milwaukee 0

Final N-Y Mets 14 San Diego 2

Final San Francisco 4 L-A Dodgers 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Cleveland 105 Indiana 101

Final Houston 110 Utah 96

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 4 Pittsburgh 1

Final SO Nashville 5 Winnipeg 4