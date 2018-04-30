Dateline: Great Bend, Kansas

GREAT BEND — Marilyn Schartz , 85, passed away April 27, 2018, at Country Place Senior Living, Larned.

She was born February 9, 1933, at Taylorville, Ill., to Thomas Francis and Amy Josephine (Hedrick) Dwyer. Marilyn married Melvin Nickolis Schartz June 1, 1957, at Denver.

Marilyn had been a Great Bend resident since June 1, 1957, coming from Denver. She was a teacher, starting her career in Denver, eventually retiring from USD 428, Morrison Elementary School, in 1967. She continued in a substitute position for many years. Marilyn was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose, Altar Society, CKMC Auxiliary, NEA, KNEA, and The Barton County Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed playing Bridge and time with her social clubs.

Survivors include her husband, Melvin “Mel” Nickolis Schartz, Sr., of the home; one son, Melvin “Bud” Schartz Jr. and wife Karla of Olathe; three daughters, Amy Mellor and husband Bruce of Great Bend, Paula Lindsay and husband Deron of Grenada, Miss. and Anne Hill and husband Mike of Overland Park; six grandchildren, Michael Schartz, Katherine Schartz, Sarah Zimmerman and husband Nick, Drew Lindsay, Blake Hill and Brooke Hill; and three great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother, Patrick Dwyer.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, with Father Ted Stoecklein. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, with Altar Society Rosary at 4:00 p.m., and Vigil with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Melvin N. and Marilyn D. Schartz Charitable Foundation or KU Alzheimer’s Disease Center, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

