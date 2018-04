RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a child sex crime and have made an arrest.

On Saturday, police arrested Vincent Lee Ulibarri, 34, of Phoenix, for the alleged rape of a minor in Manhattan, according to the Riley County police department arrest report.

Ulibarri is being held on a $75,000 Bond on requested charges of rape and aggravated indecent liberties involving someone under the age of 14.