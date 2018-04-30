Lost city in Kansas has roots in Rice County

Limited tours of a lost city are being offered in south-central Kansas. Donald Blakeslee, an anthropologist and archaeologist at Wichita State University, announced last year he had discovered the lost city of Etzanoa. It’s located about 50 miles southeast of Wichita. Blakeslee was a guest on the “Out and About Show” on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM last June soon after his discovery.

Donald Blakeslee Audio

It will take years for the preservation and development of Etzanoa to be made ready for visitors year-round. But for now, Arkansas City historians and leaders are letting the public see glimpses of what the mysterious city once was.

The tours are of the remnants of Etzanoa, located on the bluffs near the confluence of the Walnut and Arkansas rivers.

The Etzanoans are ancestors of the Wichita and Quivera tribes, who were farmers and cultivated beans, maize, pumpkin and squash and slaughtered bison. Remains of smaller Quivera cities have been discovered in Rice County.