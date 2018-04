RILEY COUNTY ā€” Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on child sex allegations.

Just after 9:30a.m. Sunday, police arrested Samuel Nelms, 35, of Ogden, Kansas in the 200 block of Seventh Street in Ogden, according to the Riley County Police Department arrest report.

Nelms is being held on a $100,000 Bond for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and sexual exploitation of a child.

Police released no additional details.