June Jaunt promises entertainment for all ages & interests

Press release from the City of Great Bend…

Mark your calendars for June 1-3, 2018, to take part in the 7th Annual K-96 June Jaunt. This 166 mile-long event, held the first weekend of June, stretches from Great Bend to Tribune, featuring arts, antiques, crafts, cuisine, music and so much more!

Visitors to the communities can choose from a variety of events, designed to showcase authentic rural Kansas at its finest. Along the drive, choose from crafts and antique shows, car shows, concerts, barbeques, outdoor movies, magicians, kids’ games, sidewalk and garage sales, and amazing food.

“We love being part of this regional partnership,” says Lindsey Singley, one of the 2018 June Jaunt regional partners. “Each community is unique and will showcase a wide range of sights, sounds and events, great for all ages.

These are just a few of the events you can experience in each community:

In Great Bend, Friday packed with fun for the Annual Cruise Night & Car Show to the Airport, Run the Runway, and free outdoor movie showing Pearl Harbor, Saturday come to the Square for the jumbo yard games, outdoor food and vendor fair, Mega Inflatable Kids Zone, live music & entertainment all day, beer garden, Great Bend’s Strongest/Fittest Competition, Fashion Show, horseshoe tournament and so much more.

In Dighton, enjoy the Kick Off to Summer Party! Take in sidewalk & garage sales, flea markets, street dance, Disney of the Prairie, games, and more!

In Scott City, experience sidewalk sales, community wide garage sales, antiques/flea market, Vintage Car Cruise from Scott City to Tribune, museum tours, games, and much more!

In Tribune, watch a family movie, livestock show, Full Moon in June Family Fun Run/Walk, car show, garage and sidewalk sales.

As an added incentive to travel the entire route, visitors can take part in a selfie contest. By capturing all the fun you’re having in the communities and using the appropriate hashtags, you will be entered for a chance to win Chamber bucks from the participating communities. Be sure to pick up a June Jaunt tabloid or visit our website at k96junejaunt.com!