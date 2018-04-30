John O’Connor

April 30, 2018 You too should have an MRI!

Happy (almost) May Day to you. You’ve happened upon another award-eligible edition of Real Important Info. This will mark our 350th week of bringing you the news every informed American should know, news that could very well change your life, news that just might shake the very foundations of this Great Land. Yeah, you’re right, that might be overreaching a bit. Tell you what, we’ll put those goals on our ‘to-do’ list for next year. Meantime, let’s muddle along together.

If you are a regular reader here (thank you, kind, tasteful and perceptive person) you are aware that I’ve had a shoulder problem for several years now. I had surgery on it in 2015, but it’s still not right, so the Doc ordered up an MRI. A Magnetic Resonance Imaging test is an interesting multi-sensory experience. Everyone should have one.

An MRI is sort of like being in a very compact submarine (built for one) and having people with jackhammers, rocks and drills attacking the outer hull trying to get your attention. All to the sound of your favorite music, which you really can’t hear very well because of the racket.

Before anything happens, the friendly and helpful tech makes sure you have left your watch, pens, pocket change, pocket knives, basically whatever you have that might have an attraction for magnetic fields, in a secure locker outside the MRI chamber, which has a huge thick door not unlike that of a bank vault.

You walk through the door and there it is, glowing, humming and waiting. Waiting…just for you. (Insert fiendish laughter.) No, it’s not that sinister. It’s just a person-size tube about six feet long. The tech instructs you to lie down on this sort of cot mounted on rails, which she then uses to slowly slide you into the MRI tube after fitting you with a pair of headphones and asking about your music preference.

The tube itself is a ‘leetle snug,’ and might be claustrophobic for some people. It’s well-lighted and slightly cool, but that will change once the tech starts bombarding you with radio frequency energy, which is basically harmless. You get a lot more from numerous sources throughout the day. The temp in the MRI tube will go from 70 or so to maybe 80. No big deal. You’re only going to be in there for about 25 minutes.

What I found interesting is the operational noise once the machine begins scanning. Did you like the music you chose? Sorry, the noise will drown out most of it. There’s a veritable funhouse of sounds coming from all over as the MRI scans you from several angles or ‘planes’ as the tech calls them.

Here comes something that sounds like a really loud buzzer. Enjoy a few seconds of that, then listen to the jack hammer pounding away a few inches from your right ear. I visualized this big dude with a hard hat drilling his way through my personal submarine’s hull. Then there was a brief pause, followed by a slow ka-wang! ka-wang! which went on for a while, obviously a frustrated plumber pounding on the downstairs pipes with a ten-pound sledge hammer.

I was hearing bits and pieces of my pre-selected smooth jazz music as the racket went on, and then…I fell asleep. For years I have had the fortunate ability to fall asleep anywhere, even in a shoe store in the Hutch Mall, a story my wife never tires of telling.

Next thing I remembered was the tech sliding me out of the tube and saying, “all done.” We left the room and she returned all the stuff I had left in the locker out front. I was tempted to check my wallet to make sure all my cash was still there, but then I remembered: I don’t carry any cash.

Since this was my second MRI, I asked her if I get a free one when I get up to ten. She chuckled. Slightly.

I always wanted a magnetic personality. Maybe a few more of these exams will help.

You took care of two questions on last week’s trivia fest. Terry made it in first, guessing Ray Beals, the longtime KVGB employee as Sammy Duck. He (Terry) was back a few minutes later correcting himself: the beloved Sammy Duck character was played by Sam Pratt, local law enforcement officer. Correcto mundo.

Eldon, Edith and Roger also had it right, Eldon saying that he seemed to recall Sam also being with the Sheriff’s Dept for a while.

Good work, Paul. He knew the flip-up turn signals car: the early VWs that came over in the ‘50s had flip-up turn sigs. I remember seeing a few in my home town.

Julie guessed ‘Tinker Bell’ as the cartoon character who never said a word. Nope, sorry.

So, that question is still available. (Hint: you can see this character nearly every day on PBS.)

Two others remain unanswered, to wit: in what movie does Emily Blunt play a big fan of a long-ago writer?

Also, what feature of sinks (kitchen or bathroom) has remained the same for many years? It’s right before your eyes.

Let’s throw in a couple more just to make it interesting: What business was once located on the SE corner of 11th and Williams?

Who was the owner of the pro baseball team in KC that preceded the Royals?

My work here is done. Have a great first week of May. I’m looking forward to interfacing with you once again next week.

