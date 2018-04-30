Hoisington—Donald Eugene Reif, Sr., 83, passed away April 28, 2018, at Cherry Village Nursing Home in Great Bend. He was born on February 2, 1935, in Hoisington, to Joseph C. and Emma G. (Courange) Reif.

Don was united in marriage to Lorene Marie Lang on August 27, 1956, in Beaver. Lorene preceded him in death March 16, 2018.

A lifetime resident of Hoisington, he was a farmer, stockman, businessman and salesman. He was a graduate of Hoisington High School with the class of 1953. Don was a member of the United States Army Reserve. He was a member of the St John Catholic Church, and Knights of Columbus, he was also member of the American Legion in Hoisington.

He is survived by one son Donald E. Reif, Jr. of Hoisington; two daughters Sheila Metzger of Hutchinson and Diane Reif of Great Bend; grandson Hunter Metzger of Hutchinson and one sister, Yvonne Lang and her husband, Melvin, of Perry, Kansas. He was preceded in death by three brothers Alvin, Raymond, Joseph; four sisters Dorothy Hommon, Frances McDonald, Virginia Reif and Lucille Reif and a niece, Karol Rae Hommon, Miss Alaska of 1964.

A Funeral Mass for Don will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Anselm Eke officiating. Interment will follow at St John Church Cemetery, Hoisington. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary and Vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington.

Memorial Funds have been established with St John Catholic Church, Rosewood Services or Kans for Kids, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, P.O. Box 146, Hoisington, Kan., 67544