Cop Shop (4/27 – 4/29)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/27)

Traffic Arrest

At 10:56 a.m. a driver was arrested for DWR at Broadway Avenue & Odell Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 6:42 p.m. a K-9 call out was used at 11th Street & Kansas Avenue.

4/28

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:22 a.m. an accident was reported at NW 20 Road & NW 10 Avenue.

Fire

At 6:38 a.m. a grass fire was reported at 236 W. US 56 Highway.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 10:35 a.m. a K-9 call out was used at 1408 Kansas Avenue.

4/29

Traffic Arrest

At 2:16 a.m. a traffic arrest was made in the 100 block of SE 30 Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:37 a.m. an accident was reported in the 500 block of NW K-96 Highway in Albert.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 3:42 p.m. a K-9 call out was used at US 156 Highway at MM 178.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:52 p.m. a one-vehicle non-injury accident was reported at E. Barton County Road & NE 150 in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/27)

Sick Person

At 8:39 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at Almost Home Inc, 1919 Van Buren Street.

Theft

At 10:53 a.m. Kwik Shop, 3907 Broadway, reported a theft.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:22 p.m. Byron Higgings was arrested at 2400 10th Street on a Pawnee County warrant.

Theft

At 12:49 p.m. theft of a pickup bed trailer was reported at 5501 9th Street Lot 40.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:08 p.m. Joanne Krier was backing westbound and struck legally parked vehicle of Bailey Jones at 2019 Lakin Avenue.

Criminal Damage

At 2:11 p.m. Great Bend Recreation Commission, 2715 18th Street, reported an unknown subject damaging a light on the building.

Sick Person

At 4:52 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1005 Roxanne Dr.

Injury Accident

At 7:23 p.m. Socorro Hernandez was eastbound in the 2000 block of 10th Street and struck Glennda French’s vehicle that was also eastbound.

4/28

Sick Person

At 2:14 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1111 Roxanne Dr.

Diabetic Problems

At 4:10 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2811 21st Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:02 a.m. an unknown subject entering the residence and taking items at 2401 19th Street was reported.

Sick Person

At 12:20 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2909 21st Street.

Theft

At 1:05 p.m. Discount Laundry, 924 Jefferson Street, reported someone breaking into one of the games.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:27 p.m. an accident was reported at 4107 10th Street.

At 3:05 p.m. an accident was reported at 1401 Cherry Ln.

At 5:03 p.m. an accident was reported at 3632 Robin Rd.

Theft

At 6:06 p.m. theft of items from his front yard at 1801 Jackson Avenue was reported.

4/29

At 5:01 a.m. a report of shots fired in the area was made at 1200 Grant Street.

Criminal Damage

At 8:43 a.m. Walnut Bowl, 3101 Washington Street, reported someone damaging the fence around the putt-putt area.

Theft

At 1:35 p.m. Dillons, 4107 10th Street, reported an unknown male subject running out of the store without paying for items.

At 4:34 p.m. reports of two unknown subjects stealing his red 2000 Honda CRV displaying Kansas tag 042 KTA were made at 312 Hickory Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:56 p.m. Chad Rea was arrested on a Barton County warrant at 312 Hickory Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:03 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2305 Heizer Street.