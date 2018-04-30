GREAT BEND — Coleta Elizabeth Haberman, 91, passed away April 25, 2018, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood. She was born July 13, 1926, at La Crosse, to Joseph and Rosa (Herrman) Schafer. Coleta married Francis Joseph Haberman November 19, 1952, at Liebenthal.

Graduating from Sacred Heart High School, Wichita, and Fort Hays State University, Coleta had been a resident of Great Bend since 1961, moving from the Heizer area. She was a teacher for 34 years, starting her career at District #45, rural Barton County, continuing at Heizer School District, then retiring from Lincoln Elementary School, USD 428, in 1988. Coleta was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Great Bend, Altar Society, Daughters of Isabella, Pilot Club, and Pi Kappa Pi Sorority. She enjoyed dancing, crossword puzzles, playing bridge, mission trips, and above all, time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include; husband, Francis Haberman, of the home; one son, David Haberman and wife Elaine of Hays; one daughter Debbie Tracy and husband Geoffrey of Great Bend; two sisters, Leola Gottschalk of Hays and Ann Dechant and husband Virgil of Leawood; six grandchildren, Audrey Rummel and husband Jeff, Joseph Haberman and wife Breanna Ellison, Kimberly Georgeson and husband Wesley, Jacob Haberman, Matthew Tracy and wife Letecia, and Spencer Tracy; and eleven great grandchildren, Nathan Rummel, Jesse McDougal, Jared Rummel, Jade Rummel, Jet Georgeson, Stella Georgeson, Whitley Georgeson, Aiden Tracy, Christopher Tracy, Carver Tracy, and Declan Tracy. Coleta was preceded in passing by one brother, Berthold Schafer; and two sisters, Rose Mary Simpson and Geraldine Schafer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 1, 2018, St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Don Bedore officiating. Interment will follow at Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday, April 30, with an Altar Society Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and a Vigil with a D of I Rosary at 7:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorial funds have been established with Holy Family School Endowment Fund or KU Alzheimer’s Disease Center, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

