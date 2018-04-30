Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/27 – 4/29)

4/27

BOOKED: Juvenile of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in consumption and criminal trespass, no bond.

BOOKED: Eliazar Gonzalez of Great Bend on BTDC case for hold for court.

BOOKED: John Lynch of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $926 cash only. BCDC case for driving while revoked and driving with registration plate no assigned to vehicle, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Sebastion Smith of Great Bend on BTDC case for interference with LEO, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond set in lieu of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Andrew Decourdres of Larned on Barton County District Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for driving while revoked and operating a motor vehicle with expired registration, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Erik Simpson of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: David Cannon on Ellinwood Municipal for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Annmari Lopez of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for time served.

BOOKED: Jaciel Rodriguez of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Kristinalyn Halatek of Pawnee Rock for BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Kevin Gross of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Lorenzo Avila of Sioux City on Great Bend Municipal Court case for no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, and defective tag lights, released after 48 hours.

RELEASED: Juvenile of Great Bend on BCDC case for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in consumption and criminal trespass after being released Saint Francis.

RELEASED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on BCDC case for driving while revoked and operating a motor vehicle with expired registration after posting a $41,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Gordon Anderson on GBMC case for driving while habitual received a 48-hour OR bond and released to Gray County Sheriff’s Office on their warrant for probation violation.

RELEASED: Alex Roth of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for felony obstruction, fleeing and elude, reckless driving, stop sign x2, possession of a controlled substance x2, possession of drug paraphernalia, $10,000 bond posted through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonds.

RELEASED: Kevin Gross of Great Bend posted a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on GBMC case for battery DV.

4/28

RELEASED: Ralph Achor of Kinsley received a 48-hour OR bond on BTDC case for failure to appear.

RELEASED: Annmari Lopez of Great Bend on GBMC case for time served.

4/29

BOOKED: Robert Crawford of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended and no turn signal with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jason Battaglear of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for aggravated battery DV, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Chad Rea of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for criminal damage to property, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Erik Simpson of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: David Cannon on Ellinwood Municipal case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Kristinalyn Halatek of Pawnee Rock for BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jaciel Rodriguez of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Chad Rea of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for criminal damage to property, posted bond through Ace Bail Bonding of $5,000.