Artificial turf at the Great Bend Sports Complex?

This past weekend the city of Great Bend hosted one of the largest Hap Dumont Youth Tournaments in the state. Next weekend the city will play host to the KCAC Conference baseball and softball tournaments, and then later in May the 2-1A State Baseball Tournament will come to the city. One of the reasons? The Great Bend Sports Complex that was completed a few years that has allowed Great Bend to attract large tournaments which brings visitors and dollars to the city. But as much as the city prepares for these events, they can’t prepare for bad weather which can make the city less attractive in a competitive market to host events with communities who have facilities that have artificial turf installed. Will turf ever be installed at the Great Bend Sports Complex?

That’s Director of Public Lands Scott Keeler who says discussions have taken place about putting turf on the infields at the Sports Complex, but says just because artificial turf is installed, there are still costs to be considered.

He adds that once the turf goes down, funds will need to be allocated to eventually replace the artificial surface in 10 to 12 years.

Keeler says there is no time line in place for a decision on whether a project like this will ever move forward calling the process at this point very preliminary.