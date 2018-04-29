Sunday Sports Headlines

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Francisco Cervelli homered in the second inning and delivered a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the sixth, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2. The Pirates scored twice in the sixth, twice in the seventh and once in the eighth while erasing a 2-1 deficit. They also rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Cardinals on Friday night.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs added three more defensive players on the final day of the NFL draft to the three they selected on Day 2. Texas A&M safety Armani Watts went in the fourth round, cornerback Tremon Smith went in the sixth and defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie two picks later. But in McKenzie’s case, a transition to offensive guard could be in his future.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eric Skoglund overcame a leadoff homer by Tim Anderson that led to a bench-clearing incident, pitching Kansas City past the Chicago White Sox 5-2 to end the Royals’ five-game losing streak and give them a split of a day-night doubleheader. The White Sox won the opener 8-0 as Carson Fulmer allowed four singles over seven innings and Daniel Palka had four hits and drove in three runs.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — World record-holder Kendra Harrison capped the Drake Relays by winning the 100-meter hurdles for the third year in a row. Harrison finished in a wind-aided 12.37 seconds. Tobi Amusan finished second in 12.61. Harrison became the first athlete to win the event three times in a row since local favorite Lolo Jones won four straight from 2005-08. The men’s 100 went to Isiah Young in 10.02.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas decided to scrap its spring football game because of injuries on the offensive line. Coach David Beaty opted instead for a spring showcase. There is once again competition at quarterback, and shake-ups to the coaching staff should give the Jayhawks a fresh look this fall

National Headlines

BOSTON (AP) — Al Horford and Terry Rozier each scored 26 points and Jayson Tatum added 20 as the Boston Celtics thumped the Milwaukee Bucks, 112-96 in Game 7 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference quarterfinals. Tatum had nine points in the first quarter, when Boston scored 15 straight to carry a 30-17 advantage into the next period. Milwaukee actually led 15-8 until Boston outscored the Bucks 20-2 the rest of the quarter.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 27 points and Kevin Durant added 26 with 13 rebounds as the Golden State Warriors took the opener of their Western Conference semifinal series, 123-101 over New Orleans. Draymond Green had a triple-double of 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for the Warriors, who outscored the Pelicans 41-21 in the second quarter. Anthony Davis had 21 points and 10 boards for New Orleans.

TAMPA , Fla. (AP) — Rick Nash and Patrice Bergeron (pah-TREES’ BEHR’-zhuh-rahn) each scored twice and Tuukka (TOO’-kah) Rask stopped 34 shots as the Boston Bruins mowed down the Tampa Bay Lightning, 6-2 in Game 1 of the NHL’s Eastern Conference semifinals. Bergeron’s line accounted for 11 points as Brad Marchand provided a goal and two assists, while David Pastrnak collected four assists. The Bruins managed to score four times on 11 shots against Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) over the last two periods.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Couture (koo-TOOR’) scored a power-play goal 5:13 into double-overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 win at Vegas, evening the Western Conference semifinal series at a game apiece. Couture’s second goal of the game came one period after the Golden Knights thought they had scored the game-winner until it was disallowed upon video review due to goaltender interference. Couture and Brent Burns scored three minutes apart in San Jose’s three-goal second period.

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Kevin Harvick will start on the pole Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway while he goes for his fourth win of the year. Harvick won pole position for the first time since last September at Darlington. Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kurt Busch joins him on the front row. Harvick won three races in a row earlier this season, matching points leader Kyle Busch’s current streak.

Scoreboard

