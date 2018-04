By Dewey Terrill

GEARY COUNTY —The Geary County Sheriff’s Department rescued two youth at Milford Lake Sunday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Tony Wolf, the girls, ages 8 and 13 from Junction City, were on a raft in the East Rolling Hills area.

The raft was pushed out by the wind onto the lake. A passer by’s boat was used to rescue the girls, who were returned to their parents in the East Rolling Hills area.

The girls were checked by EMS and there were no injuries.