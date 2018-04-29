Reed and Armstrong get the call

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Kansas State cornerback DJ Reed in the fifth round. Reed, a native of Bakersfield, California, was selected with the fifth pick of the fifth round – No. 142 overall – and will play just four hours north of his hometown. He joins another former Wildcat in linebacker Elijah Lee, who just completed his rookie season in San Francisco.

Reed’s selection extended K-State’s Big 12-leading draft streak to 25 years. The Wildcats’ 25-year draft streak is two better than Oklahoma and 14 better than the next best Big 12 team (West Virginia), while the streak is tied for 12th in the nation.

The Kansas Jayhawks had the first player from the Kansas schools picked in the draft. The Dallas Cowboys picked Dallas native Dorance Armstrong, Jr., of Kansas with the 116th pick.

Two K-State players signed free agent contracts. Byron Pringle signed a free-agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs while Matthew McCrane, the most accurate kicker in Wildcats history, signed a free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals.