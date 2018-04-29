UPDATE: Off-duty Kan. officer, son die in motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say the crash that killed a 37-year-old off-duty officer has also claimed the life of his 9-year-old son.

Police say the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday when a pickup truck pulled out in front of a motorcycle operated by Officer Stacy Woodson. The officer’s son was riding on the back of the bike.

The 35-year-old driver of the truck has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police Lt. Tim Myers says Braeden Woodson died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Woodson was a 16-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department.

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Authorities have identified the off-duty Wichita Police Department (WPD) Officer fatally injured on Friday evening in an accident at 21st Street North and 167th Street West in Wichita as 37-year-old Stacy Woodson.

According to police, Woodson was operating the motorcycle and his 10-year-old son was a passenger. The boy remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of investigating the accident.

Woodson was a 16-year-veteran of the WPD. He is remembered for his leadership, professionalism, and selflessness.

“He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and WPD family,” WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay said. “Our thoughts and prayers continue for Stacy’s family, friends, and others affected by this tragedy.”

In lieu of flowers and cards, please send donations for the family in Woodson’s name to:

The Honore Adversis Foundation

477 N. Seneca St.

Wichita, KS 67203

www.thin-blue-line.org/

SEDGWICK COUNTY —An off-duty Wichita Police Department (WPD) Officer on Friday evening suffered fatal injuries in an accident.

The off-duty officer was operating a motorcycle at 21st Street North and 167th Street West and was involved in an accident with a truck, according to a media release. The off-duty officer was pronounced dead at the scene.

His ten-year-old son was a passenger and was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

“The WPD family is greatly saddened by this tragic news,” WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Officer’s family and those affected by this awful accident.”

The accident is being investigated by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The Officer’s name is being withheld at this time out of respect for his family