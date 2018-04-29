Monday Weather

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a south wind 24 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a south wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 77.