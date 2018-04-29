Mission Accomplished…. Cougars win Jayhawk West

bartonsports.com – Storming Lawson-Biggs Field like it was 1994, the Barton Community College baseball team captured its first Jayhawk West title in twenty-four years with a 9-0 game one victory Saturday over Butler Community College.

Going back to work for game two, it took the 18th ranked Cougars five innings to recover from the hang over before plating consecutive three run innings for the come from behind victory in concluding the regular season with the salvaged series split. Barton’s conference title mark improved to 23-9 and 40-12 overall while dropping Butler three games back in second place at 20-12 and 34-17.

Next up for the Cougars is hosting a best-of-three series in the first round of the Region VI playoffs beginning Friday against an opponent yet to be determined.