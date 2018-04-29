Man from Russell dies when pickup lands in creek bed

RUSSELL COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 11p.m. Saturday in Russell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford F350 driven by Gerald J. Thouvenelle, 67, Russell, was west bound on K18 one mile east of the U.S. 281 Junction.

The vehicle went into the south ditch, collided with the guard rail, became airborne, landed in a creek bed and collided with a concrete wall. Thouvenelle was transported to the hospital in Russell where he died.. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.