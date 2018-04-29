Lady Cougars season ends at Region 6

bartonsports.com – The 2018 season for the Barton Community College softball team came to an end with a pair of losses Saturday at Dodge City’s Legends Park in the Region VI Tournament.

Coming off a win Friday, Barton was bounced to the elimination side of the bracket in a five inning 18-7 loss to 4th ranked Butler Community College. Returning to the field two hours later, the Cougars rallied from a six-run sixth inning deficit to score five in the home half but Northwest Kansas Technical College scored an all-important insurance run as Barton scored one but stranded the bases loaded to fall 10-9 to end Barton’s season at 18-25.