Kansas sex offender back in court on new charges

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas woman convicted of aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Saline County in 2006 is in trouble for failing to register as a sex offender on four different occasions in Reno County.

Kristen L. Bauman, 36, Hutchinson, is also charged with a fifth count of unlawful acts — using a computer system, namely, Care.com — to execute a scheme with the intent to defraud or obtain money by asking for employment as a babysitter by fraudulent means. That could be concerning, considering her criminal past.

These crimes occurred in December of 2017.

Bauman is free on bond as her case moves to a waiver-status docket.