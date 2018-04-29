Kansas agency challenges law, $42M tax bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kanas agency says lawmakers approved an unconstitutional bill that may result in the state paying back $42 million to a former pizza magnate.

The Kansas Department of Revenue is accusing lawmakers of using a tactic attacked by transparency advocates and making other questionable moves to include more than one topic in the measure, which would violate the state constitution.

The agency’s argument comes as Gov. Jeff Colyer and lawmakers preach transparency values. Colyer and the Legislature have both tried to increase open government this year.

The 2016 law gives businessman Gene Bicknell a chance to fight a years-long dispute with the state over a $42 million tax bill stemming from the sale of hundreds of Pizza Hut franchises he owned.