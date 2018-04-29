Barton County emergency personnel shifting from scanners to 800 MHz radios

The citizens of Barton County who monitor Sheriff’s Office radio traffic are going to notice a decrease in the amount of activity on our frequencies.

Over the course of the last year the Barton County Sheriff’s office has been purchasing 800 MHz radios to replace the current UHF system we have been using since the late 1980s. After several months of testing the Sheriff’s Office has determined that the 800 system has far superior coverage in Barton County.

The Kansas Statewide Interoperable Communication System is owned and operated by the Kansas Department of Transportation. Local agencies are responsible for purchasing their own equipment to be part of the system. With the new system Sheriff’s deputies can actually communicate with most other agencies statewide. During recent testing we have been able to talk to officers in the Topeka and Kansas City areas.

This is the same system as used by the Kansas Highway Patrol. In the event of a large natural disaster such as a tornado or flooding, officers from any part of the state can respond and have communications with the incident commander on the system.

We have slowly purchased the equipment that we need over the course of the last two years. The changing of the system will not incur any additional expense to taxpayers.

Several other local law enforcement agencies are also equipped as well as some fire and EMS units. It is expected most emergency services will be on the 800 system within the next two years.

One of the chief concerns expressed by some citizens, is that the general public will not be able to monitor Sheriff’s Office traffic during severe weather incidents. The Sheriff’s Office will switch back to the former UHF system during inclement weather. This will allow the general public to monitor our traffic on the older analog scanners. We intend to maintain the UHF system in the vehicles for several years.

To be able to monitor the 800 MHz frequencies a digital trunking scanner is required. Most of the Sheriff’s office transmissions will be “transmitted in the clear”, although we do have scrambled frequencies that will be used for tactical and undercover operations.