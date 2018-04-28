Train kills Kan. man after truck’s trailer becomes detached on tracks

WABAUNSEE COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just after 6p.m. Friday in Wabaunsee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Ford F150 was northbound on Willard Road crossing the railroad tracks just north of Bouchey Road when his trailer become detached on the tracks.

David W. Miller, 58, Maple Hill exited the vehicle to try to re-hitch the trailer.

A Union Pacific train came around a curve and struck the Ford and Miller while he was attempting to get back into his vehicle.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train engineer Ryan L. Idleman, 41, Manhattan, and train conductor Jonathon B. Sheppard II, 32, Herington, were not injured.