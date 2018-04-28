Saturday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs used all three picks on Day 2 of the draft to address their porous defense. Now, they can shift their attention to other areas of need on the final day. They have a fourth-round pick, a sixth-round selection and two picks in the seventh round. Cornerback remains a priority, but wide receiver, tight end and offensive line could also be in the mix.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs selected Ole Miss defensive end Breeland Speaks after trading up to the 46th pick, ending their long wait to improve their defense in the second round of the NFL draft. They later took Florida State defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and Dorian O’Daniel, an outside linebacker from Clemson. He was a Butkus Award finalist with the ability to drop back in coverage.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Matt Davidson homered twice, including a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the 11th inning, and set a record for home runs in a season by a visiting player at Kauffman Stadium as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 7-4. Davidson hit a solo home run in the fourth against Danny Duffy, then put the White Sox ahead for good against Tim Hill. Davidson has seven home runs in 15 at-bats over four games at Kansas City. The Royals are a big league-worst 1-11 at home.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Starling Marte’s game-ending single in the 11th inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. David Freese drew a one-out walk from rookie Jordan Hicks (1-1), advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on Gregory Polanco’s groundout.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches signed his restricted free-agent tender with the Kansas City Chiefs and will make just under $2 million next season.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Native Iowan Jenny Simpson broke the U.S. record in the two-mile race to headline Friday’s session of the Drake Relays. Simpson shattered the American mark in the somewhat obscure event by finishing in 9:16.78. The record had been set in 2014 by Shannon Rowbury at 9:20.25. Simpson’s time was the eighth fastest ever recorded in the two-mile event.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz have closed out their NBA first-round series, while the Indiana Pacers have forced a Game 7 in their opening-round matchup with Cleveland. Kyle Lowry had 24 points on 9 of 15 shooting in the Raptors’ 102-92 win at Washington, and Donovan Mitchell scored 38 points as the Utah Jazz eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder 96-91. The Pacers got a triple-double of 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists from Victor Oladipo in a 121–87 dismantling of the Cavaliers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets have grabbed home-ice advantage in their Western Conference semifinal series with the Nashville Predators. Connor Hellebuyck (HEH’-leh-buhk) turned back 47 shots and Mark Schiefele (SHYF’-lee) scored twice as the Jets downed the Predators, 4-1. Hellebuyck blanked the No. 1 seed until Kevin Fiala (fee-A’-luh) beat him 1 ½ minutes into the third period.

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Brian Burke is stepping down after nearly five years as the Calgary Flames’ president of hockey operations. General manager Brad Treliving (treh-LIV’-ihng) will direct the hockey operations side along with vice president of hockey operations Don Maloney. And the Edmonton Oilers say head coach Todd McLellan will remain the team’s head coach despite missing the playoffs with a 36-40-6 record.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — ESPN is reporting that Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten plans to retire after 15 seasons and join the network as its lead analyst for the “Monday Night Football” telecast. ESPN said Witten planned to meet with owner and general manager Jerry Jones on Friday before making the move official. The 10-time Pro Bowl selection is the franchise leader in consecutive games, starts and consecutive starts.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Tight end Antonio Gates will not return for a 16th season with the Los Angeles Chargers. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Chargers haven’t publicly announced their plans for Gates. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent and became the top receiver in franchise history, catching 927 passes for 11,508 yards and 114 touchdowns, an NFL scoring record for a tight end.

Scoreboard

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 15 Minnesota 9

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 6 Detroit 0

Final Texas 6 Toronto 4

Final Tampa Bay 4 Boston 3

Final Cleveland 6 Seattle 5

Final Oakland 8 Houston 1

Final Chi White Sox 7 Kansas City 4, 11 Innings

Final N-Y Yankees 4 L-A Angels 3, 10 Innings

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Chi Cubs 3 Milwaukee 2

Final Pittsburgh 6 St. Louis 5, 11 Innings

Final Arizona 5 Washington 4

Final Philadelphia 7 Atlanta 3

Final Colorado 1 Miami 0

Final N-Y Mets 5 San Diego 1

Final San Francisco 6 L-A Dodgers 4

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 102 Washington 92

Final Indiana 121 Cleveland 87

Final Utah 96 Oklahoma City 91

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Winnipeg 4 Nashville 1