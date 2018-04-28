Off-duty Kan. officer dies in motorcycle crash, 10-year old injured

SEDGWICK COUNTY —An off-duty Wichita Police Department (WPD) Officer on Friday evening suffered fatal injuries in an accident.

The off-duty officer was operating a motorcycle at 21st Street North and 167th Street West and was involved in an accident with a truck, according to a media release. The off-duty officer was pronounced dead at the scene.

His ten-year-old son was a passenger and was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

“The WPD family is greatly saddened by this tragic news,” WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Officer’s family and those affected by this awful accident.”

The accident is being investigated by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The Officer’s name is being withheld at this time out of respect for his family