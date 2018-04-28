Lady Cougars rally to beat Garden in Region 6

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College softball team rallied for a 5-4 walk-off win Friday afternoon in the opening round of the Region VI Tournament as Morgan Michaelis’ double plated Hailey Pop to bounce Garden City Community College to the loser’s side of the bracket.

The fourth seeded 18-23 Cougars advance to the 1:00 p.m. Saturday game at Dodge City’s Legend Park against the top seeded and nation’s 4th ranked Grizzlies of Butler Community College who improved to 45-4 on the season with a 9-1 five inning opening game over Pratt Community College.

Garden City and Pratt will meet in an elimination game set for 9:00 a.m. Saturday.