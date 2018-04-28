Kansas teen jailed for alleged attempted murder

GEARY COUNRTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen suspect for alleged attempted murder.

On Thursday, police arrested 19-year-old Christopher Thomas on a Geary County District Court warrant, according to Junction City Police Detective Captain Trish Giordano.

She explained the arrest stemmed from an alleged altercation with multiple people earlier in April. “There was an altercation in the 100 block of West 16th Street with some individuals. About 10 shots were fired off. No one was hit. There was a vehicle that was hit, and we had been looking for Mr. Thomas.”

Giordano indicated police were unsure what the altercation was about, but added they believe “it was over a girl.”

Thomas is being held on requested charges that include three counts of Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree, three counts of Aggravated Assault with deadly weapon and one count each of Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Failure to Appear.

He has previous convictions for aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.