Hike and Bike Trail back in business

Bikers and hikers who quit using the Great Bend Hike and Bike Trail due to its deteriorating condition should be happy these days. According to Great Bend Public Lands Director Scott Keeler, the trail is now open again after a massive repair job on the crumbling surface.

The trail was closed on February 5th to allow Venture Corporation to begin the repairs that milled over large cracks that had developed in the trail. The repairs now have the trail ride-able again for bicycles.

After learning a complete repair of the trail would cost nearly $250,000, the city decided to do the repairs in phases with phase one costing $68,000. The repairs are expected to last five to six years with maintenance.

Keeler says the city has begun setting aside money to take care of future repairs and maintenance on the trail.